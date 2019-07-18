A 24-year old Quesnel man was sentenced in provincial court on Wednesday.

Aaron Smart pled guilty to one count each of Assaulting a Peace Officer, Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose and Robbery.

He was sentenced to an additional 606 days in jail, after receiving credit for 489 days in custody, as well as three years probation.

Smart was arrested in August of last year, one day after Quesnel RCMP responded to a robbery at Walmart.

Police say two off-duty officers, who were shopping in the store, heard an employee yelling at a man accusing him of stealing a television.

RCMP say the man threatened staff with bear spray before fleeing the store on foot.

The off-duty officers say they then chased the suspect towards Highway 97.

One of them eventually caught up with the man and he is then accused of dropping the TV, before spraying him in the face with the bear spray.