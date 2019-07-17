(Files by Sawyer Bogdan-MyPGNow)

Andy and Marlyne Dumoulin (Dum-a-lin) had no idea how much money they actually won in the moments after they hit the largest slot machine jackpot in Canadian history.

The two were playing the slots at Treasure Cove Casino in Prince George Saturday when they won $2.1-million.

He says it was pure luck they chose the machine and kept hitting free spins before the total went from a few hundred to the big prize.

The two are in Kamloops getting ready to collect the money at a celebration tomorrow (Thursday) at the BC Lottery Corporation office.

The Treasure Cove Casino in Prince George is home to the largest casino slot prize win in Canadian history.

A BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC) spokesperson confirms that $2.1-million was won on a slot machine at the Casino Saturday night.

The big win happened on the Powerbucks slot machine.

The name of the winner is expected to be announced at a celebration that will take place at 2:30 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday) at the lottery office in Kamloops.