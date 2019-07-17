Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson, speaking at last night’s Council meeting, says the first one is a suggestion that proceeds of crime come back into communities to help offset some of their incremental policing costs.

He says the second is about harm reduction…

“That while harm reduction may be working for that small population that need that particular model of service delivery, community harm reduction needs to be on the radar of the province and the federal government in a much bigger way than it is just now, and they need to resource us to pick up the pieces literally of their harm reduction model and the implications in our communities.”

Simpson says he will write a letter of support and send if to Prince George on behalf of Council, and he also plans to make it a front and center agenda item during the Mayor’s caucus at UBCM as well.

Councillor Laurey-Anne Roodenburg, also a Director on the UBCM Board, noted that there will a lot of like minded resolutions at this year’s conference.

It takes place from September 23rd through the 27th in Vancouver.