The new stage in 100 mile’s Centennial Park will get a workout tonight as the first of three Parks Alive summer concerts take place.

Remax is sponsoring the series which kicks off tonight at 5 pm. Realtor Dave Jurek says he got the idea after living in Kelowna. “We put on a Parks alive in Kelowna and it was always well attended, and I thought that since we have this amazing stage that was built in Centennial Park, and we should use it.”

The lineup tonight includes Front Porch, Naomi Kavka, Saltwater Hank, and Danny Bell. The series will continue with two more concerts in August.

Jurek says that there will not be as many vendors on-site as scheduled due to the possibility of bad weather, but the music will go on, rain or shine.