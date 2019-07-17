Disaster financial assistance is now available for eligible residents in the Chilcotin who may have been impacted by flooding.

The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General announced Wednesday that assistance is available to homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers, charitable organizations and local governments that were unable to obtain insurance to cover their disaster-related losses.

The Cariboo Regional District said while it currently appears that damage to residential homes is minimal, there is significant impacts to outbuildings, hayfields, irrigation channels, and fencing.

A high streamflow advisory for the Chilcotin River was lifted Tuesday by the River Forecast Centre.

Applications for disaster financial assistance will be accepted until October 15, 2019.