Mum’s the word on exactly what it will be about but BC’s Ministry of Education has confirmed that there will be an important announcement in Quesnel this Friday.

It will take place at noon on the Lebourdais Park stage and Education Minister Rob Flemming will be on hand to make it.

There is speculation that is has to do with a new Quesnel Junior School.

A quantity surveyor costed out three options back in February and the low cost option, although that total was not made public, was to actually build a new school at the current Maple Drive site.

The other two were to renovate the existing Quesnel Junior School site in downtown Quesnel, or to do an addition/renovation to the current Maple Drive site.