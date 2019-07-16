A provincial court judge has found 25-year old Catherine Adams guilty of breaching her probation conditions on an animal cruelty conviction in 2014.

She is due back in court on November 26th for a Pre-Sentence Report.

Adams defended herself in this case.

Her trial began back in May and resumed this morning.

The crown called three witnesses, a parole officer, a Special Constable with the BC SPCA and an RCMP Constable.

The trial picked up with Adams cross examining that final crown witness.

Adams was accused of having 16 dogs on a property on Johnston Avenue in Quesnel in July of last year.

The SPCA says the animals were in distress and were being kept in crates that were too small for their size in a poorly ventilated area, with little or no access to water, and that they were on feces and urine soaked matting.

Adams and her mother Karin were convicted on animal cruelty charges following an SPCA investigation in Houston in 2014.

They were sentenced in Smithers in October of 2015, and received a six month conditional sentence and three years probation.

Conditions of that sentence included a 20-year ban on owning or being in the custody of animals.