He’s riding his bicycle from Beacon Hill Park in Victoria to Whitehorse Yukon all to raise awareness for mental health and addiction services.

Tyler Waddell made a stop in Williams Lake, the place where he said he received the help he needed several months ago with his mental health conditions.

“What an amazing support network there is here,” he said.

“It’s amazing from the Cariboo Friendship Centre to the Canadian Mental Health Association to the Anonymous Groups that they have here, I ended up getting some much support from the local community. I’m so grateful.”

When asked if he had any doubts about being able to complete the journey, Waddell said what he learned from all the counseling and all the help he received that he’s capable of way more than he could possibly even imagine, it’s so deep within me, that power and drive, that there’s not much he can’t do.

Waddell said he’s had one on one experiences helping people along the way and also attended several anonymous meetings.

His plan after reaching his final destination is to go to school in the fall to become a counselor because it saved his life and he’s realized that he has a gift now to help others.