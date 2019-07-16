Highway 97 was closed down yesterday afternoon due to a washout that occurred north of cache Creek near 20-mile hill.

According to DriveBC, the highway reopened to single lane traffic at about 7:30 PM.

Heavy rain over the last few days has caused washout on several roads in the area, including canoe creek and dog creek roads.

The ministry of transportation and highways reminds drivers to be aware of changing road conditions on highways around the Cache Creek area, which is prone to debris flows in rain conditions.

The highway is now fully reopened, but crews continue to clear debris in the area. According to Drivebc, Upper Dog Creek road remains closed at this time.