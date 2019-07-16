A hat trick for Cariboo cowgirls at a Canadian Pro Rodeo stop at Teepee Creek over the weekend as three wound up in the money.

Brooke Wills, from Quesnel originally, added to her impressive season total with a 7th place finish for 740 dollars.

She was also 7th in the overall standings going into this event.

Mariah Mannering, also from Quesnel, was 9th for 592 dollars and Kirsty White from 150 Mile was 11th for 444 dollars and change.

And there were a couple of Cariboo winners in the BC Rodeo Association on the weekend as well.

Ashley Zappone from Quesnel was first in the Ladies Barrel Racing in Pritchard for just under 913 dollars.

And Jori Cripps from Williams Lake won the Breakaway Roping with a time of 3.2 seconds for 582 dollars.

The 54th annual Quesnel Rodeo is coming up this weekend during Billy Barker Days.