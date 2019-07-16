The provincial court trial of a woman who is accused of breaching her probation conditions on an animal cruelty conviction will continue in Quesnel later this morning.

25-year old Catherine Adams is defending herself in this case, and has pled not guilty to the charge.

Her trial began back in May.

The crown called three witnesses, a parole officer, a Special Constable with the BC SPCA and an RCMP Constable.

The trial will pick up with Adams cross examining that final crown witness.

Adams is accused of having 16 dogs on a property on Johnston Avenue in Quesnel in July of last year.

The SPCA says the animals were in distress and were being kept in crates that were too small for their size in a poorly ventilated area, with little or no access to water, and that they were on feces and urine soaked matting.

Adams and her mother Karin were convicted on animal cruelty charges following an SPCA investigation in Houston in 2014.

They were sentenced in Smithers in October of 2015, and received a six month conditional sentence and three years probation.

Conditions of that sentence included a 20-year ban on owning or being in the custody of animals.