Dog Creek and Meadow Roads-(Photo Submitted by Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Another road has been closed, this one 83 kilometers South of Williams Lake.

Todd Hubner, District Manager Transportation for the Cariboo Transportation District, has the latest on the conditions between Gang Ranch Road and Upper Dog Creek Road.

“ We do have people in the air today (Monday) doing a flight reconnaissance. From the on sight photo’s we have seen from the ground we have a number of debris flows that have occurred north of the Churn Creek Bridge on the Dog Creek Road and actually east of the Churn Creek Bridge on the Meadow Creek Road”.

Hubner said they believe the incident occurred sometime Saturday evening.

When asked for an update on other roads out west that they’re working on, Hubner said everyone has been working extensively restoring traffic to local residents and the ranching community.

“Good news is we have re-established access to all the local residents so some of the pressure is off but we still have a fairly significant amount of work to do yet to restore that to the pre-event condition.”

Hubner reminds the public to continue to watch Drive BC for updates.