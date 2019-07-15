Another round of community transition meetings have been held in the South Cariboo.

Joanne Doddridge, the Director of Economic Development and Planning with the District of 100 Mile House, talks about the progress that was made…

“At the second transition team meeting it was sort of broken out into three different pillars, so we have a worker transition group and a community transition group and an economic transition group and those three tables meet in separate meetings. There are a lot of folks involved at each of those levels so the idea is that we all provide updates on where the different agencies and supports are in trying to help, whether it’s the displaced workers or the community in general or just sort of brainstorming different economic development ideas, economic diversification ideas.”

Worker Transition –WorkBC, Service Canada, Norbord, West Fraser, Union Representatives, School

District 27, Ministry of Social Development and Advanced Education and Skills Training.

Community Supports – Community Mental Health, Interior Health and the Cariboo Family Enrichment

Centre

Economic Development – Local government, Community Futures, local business leaders and the

Chamber of Commerce

Doddridge says those groups will meet every two weeks or so and she says they will be updating the public regularly.

She says they are also going to hole a town hall meeting on July 27th.

This process is being facilitated by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.