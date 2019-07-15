Barkerville is hosting it’s 6th annual Indigenous Celebration this Saturday.

James Douglas is in charge of Public Programming.

He says they have a whole series of afternoon events planned…

“Drumming and dancing presentations, we’ve got the St’at’imc bear dancers, the Lhtako Dene hoop dancers, as well as some crafting and food tasting opportunities for people. The celebration will end with a large battle of the Lahal Games, which is a bone game presentation that is put on. Families are invited to come join the line and we do a whole series of games to declare the winner at the end of the celebration.”

Douglas says this year’s event is extra special…

“Because it’s actually also going to be the day that we launch out full-time indigenous interpretation program at Barkerville, starting with our indigenous celebration on July 20th and then running four days a week until the end of September. Regular visitors to Barkerville will have an opportunity to interact with some of our First Nations partners and learn a lot about the culture surrounding the region as well as specifically some of the situations and things that were going on in Barkerville with the indigenous community here.”

Saturday’s celebration will run from 10 am until 4pm.

Douglas says anyone identifying as indigenous, Metis or Inuit will receive a complementary admission to Barkerville for the day.