It was a disappointing end to an exciting silver division final at the under-16 girls-C softball provincials at West Fraser Park in Quesnel on Sunday.

Quesnel went 2 and 2 in the round-robin to place 11th, based on runs for and against, out of the 16 teams.

That put them into the silver playoffs.

A win over the Cloverdale Red Sox put them into the semi-finals and a rematch with Penticton, who they beat 6-3 in the round-robin.

Quesnel jumped out to a 3-0 lead after three innings before surrendering two in the bottom of the 4th.

They then responded with two of their own in the top of the 5th and went on to a 5-2 victory and a trip to the championship game.

Abbotsford provided the opposition.

Quesnel broke a 2-2 tie with a pair of runs in the top of the 5th.

They scored one more in the top of the 7th and final inning for a three run lead.

Abbotsford came storming back to tie it however, forcing an extra inning.

Quesnel scored three runs in the top of the 8th to once again take the lead, but a couple of costly errors later and Abbotsford had the bases loaded with two outs.

The Abbotsford hitter then cleared the bases with a triple to the fence and Quesnel lost 9-8.

The gold medal game in the gold division was not that close.

West Kootenay defeated Saanich 9-2.

in

with wins against Kelowna and Penticton and losses to Surrey .

The Quesnel Terrors are taking on the Kelowna Renegades in a game that starts at 8 o’clock at West Fraser Timber Park.

They are 0 and 2 so far.

Quesnel’s final round-robin game is at noon against Penticton and then the playoffs will begin tonight.