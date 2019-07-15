The rain threatened, but it didn’t stop 175 classic and custom vehicles from gathering in 100 Mile’s Centennial Park for the Hot July Nights Show and shine on Sunday.

Steve Almond, one of the event organizers gives credit to a lot of people for the show’s success.

“A big thank you to all the volunteers, thank you to the 100 Mile Cruzers, and to the district staff.”

Almond also thanked all the sponsors. “Without our local sponsors, we couldn’t put on a show like this. Local businesses are very very generous.”

100 Mile fire/rescue were on hand and demonstrated vehicle extraction techniques.

Almond says registration was down this year with about 175 vehicles entered compared to last years 250, but considering the weather, it was a good turnout.