All Cariboo Regional District (CRD) residents in the Chilcotin now have access in and out of their properties according to the CRD that remains focused on damage assessments and shifting towards recovery.

The CRD said in a news release Sunday that the Ministry of Transportation and road contractors continue with road repairs and are making good progress.

“Currently, it appears that damage to residential homes is minimal, however, there is significant impacts to outbuildings, hayfields, irrigation channels, land, and fencing,” the CRD said.

“At this time, it is still too early to tell the scope or magnitude of the damages as much of the land within the affected properties is still too wet or access is limited.”

A flood warning for the Chilcotin River was downgraded to a high streamflow advisory Saturday by the River Forecast Centre.

The CRD will be hosting a public meeting on Saturday, July 20 starting at 2pm at the Big Creek Community Hall for impacted residents to meet with representatives and receive updates and resources.

The Ministry recommends non-residents to avoid traveling in the flood-impacted areas and said not all Forest Service Roads or other Forest Roads managed by Timber Tenure holders have been assessed following the recent rain event.