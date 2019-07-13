Lone Butte Rocks, the annual street event that takes over the little town, is back for another year.

Events will be taking place throughout the town, including the heritage park where there will be music, food and the yard sale, as well as tours of the heritage caboose that delves into the history of Lone Butte.

At the community hall, there will be games and entertainment, and the firehall will be having tours and fire truck rides.

The fun starts at 10 am and goes till 3.