The annual hot July nights car show and shine rolls into 100 Mile House this weekend.

Owners from as far away as Washington state will be in town to show off their custom and vintage vehicles. Hot July nights has been held in 100 Mile for over 10 years. The event kicks off with a meetup at the Coach House Square parking lot in town tonight, followed by the rod run to Lac la Hache. Tomorrow’s event will be the poker run kicking off from the South Cariboo Recreation Center. Sunday is the main event, the show and shines itself. Steve Allen is one of the organizers of this year’s event.

Registration is all weekend long, and the show and shine opens at 10 AM Sunday at the park.