Corporal Madonna Saunderson, with North District RCMP, says front line officers in Quesnel responded to a call of an unwanted man at a local business on Malcolm Drive on Wednesday night at around 7:10 pm.

Saunderson says an employee recognized 33-year old Nathan Doucette and was aware that he was under court-imposed conditions to not be in this type of establishment and was asked to leave.

Saunderson says she then called police…

“Doucette left before police arrived, however, the employee was able to provide a description and a license plate for the vehicle. At this time, it was discovered that the vehicle had been taken without the owner’s consent from Kamloops a few days prior.”

Saunderson says police then located the vehicle a short time later on Edkins Road in Quesnel…

“In an attempt to flee from police, Doucette collided with a police vehicle then fled the area on foot. Police Dog Service from Prince George was called to assist in the search. Doucette then forced his way into a residence in the area, taking the homeowner by surprise. Doucette was confronted by the homeowner and the homeowner was injured during the confrontation. The injuries are not considered serious.”

Doucette was arrested at the home and has since been charged with Assault, Failing to Stop for Police, Break & Enter, and Driving While Prohibited.

He appeared in court yesterday and was remanded until his next appearance on Tuesday of next week.