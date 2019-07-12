Turbulence sends 37 to hospital

Chaos is how a flight from Vancouver to Australia is being described by passengers. The Air Canada flight hit unexpected turbulence and was forced to make an emergency landing in Hawaii. 37 people were hurt. The sudden drop of the plane sent passengers and crew flying through the cabin. All the passengers have been treated and released from hospital.

Bogus Facebook Messenger accounts target federal MP’s

Just months before the federal election MP’s are reporting that impersonators are sending bogus messages through Facebook. CBC reports three federal cabinet ministers and at least a dozen Tory MP’s have been targeted. Their profiles have been copied and the bogus messages offer constituents the opportunity to apply for federal grants. Facebook says it has worked quickly to quash the fake accounts.

Jailed teacher back at home with family

A Canadian teacher is back at home after three years in an Indonesian jail. Neil Bantleman was convicted of crimes against three students at a Jakarta school in 2014. He was granted clemency and returned home in June after what CTV reports were intense negotiations.

More controversy surrounding Calgary Stampede’s chuckwagon races

The Vancouver Humane Society is calling for the chuckwagon races at the Calgary Stampede to be suspended. That after two horses died yesterday during the race and one or more crashed into a fence along the track known as the “half mile of hell”. A spokesperson for the Stampede says they are confident in the safety of the track.

Tropical Storm Barry heads toward southern States

Residents of some southern states are bracing for the first possible hurricane of the season. Tropical storm Barry is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane by the time it makes landfall along the Louisiana-Mississippi-Texas coastline later today or early tomorrow. Mandatory evacuations were ordered in communities southeast of New Orleans in preparation for the storm.