It’s one of the busiest weekends of the year in 100 Mile House and area.

Hot July nights returns this weekend. The annual show and shine takes place in Centennial park Sunday with other events happening, starting tonight.

The Canim Lake traditional pow wow takes place this weekend out at the Canim Lake arbor.

Lone Butte rocks, the one-day street festival in Lone Butte happens Saturday, with events scheduled throughout lone butte, and the Watch Lake/Green lake gymkhana is taking place this weekend as well.