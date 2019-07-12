Five local governments and first nation communities in the Cariboo Fire Centre will be receiving grants to help support wildfire risk reduction projects.

The B.C government announced it has allocated another $342,378 in the Community Resiliency Investment program.

Stephanie Masun is the manager of Protective Services at the Cariboo Regional District that is receiving $100,000.

“I think it’s fantastic that we’re having this opportunity to produce a newer community wildfire protection plan for a population right now that doesn’t have a community wildfire protection plan and that’s the fringe of 100 Mile and around Lac La Hache, so that will also include the 108 Mile Ranch.”

Also receiving $100,000 is the Xeni Gwet’in First Nation.

The Ulkatcho First Nation, Yunesit’in, and Esk’etemc are receiving funds as well to assist with planning, education, development, inter-agency co-operation, cross-training, and FireSmart activities for private land.

The Community Resiliency Investment program is administered by the Union of B.C. Municipalities that processes grant applications. The total number of program grants allocated provincewide to date is 129, amounting to more than $9.8 million.

“The last two summers have shown the need for better preparation in advance of wildfire seasons,” said Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development said in a news release.

“To help keep people and communities as safe as possible, it’s more important than ever that we invest in programs that reduce the risk.”