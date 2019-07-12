Williams Lake Golfer Still Has A Shot To Win BC Men’s Amateur
(GHenderson-MyCaribooNow.com-staff)
A Williams Lake golfer will go into today’s final round of the BC Men’s Amateur in a tie for 5th place.
Wyatt Brook birdied three of his final 6 holes yesterday to shoot a round of even par 72.
That leaves him two under par for the tournament.
Chris Seeley, from the 108 Ranch, shot a 5-over par 77 yesterday.
He is 8 over for the tournament and tied for 35th.
The top 24 and ties may qualify for the Canadian Men’s Amateur which will take place next month in Halifax.