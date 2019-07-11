An upcoming town hall meeting will give 100 Mile House residents a chance to give input and gain information on the changes facing the community.

The Cariboo Regional District and the District of 100 Mile House are working with Horton Ventures on the event which will feature information booths, presentations, and Keynote speaker Dr. Mark Devolder, a specialist in change management, who has spoken around the globe.

Anny Horton is the coordinator of the event. She said Dr. Devolder will also host a workshop at the event.

The Town hall meeting will take place Saturday, July 27 from 10 to 5 at the South Cariboo Recreation Center.