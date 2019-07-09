Connaught Hill (pictured) and Carrie Jane Gray Parks (Supplied by City of PG)

An 18-year old Prince George man has been arrested in connection with a report of an indecent act.

RCMP say they were called to Connaught Hill Park at around 6 am yesterday.

An adult female, who was walking in the park, says a male approached her, exposed himself and performed an indecent act.

A suspect was quickly taken into custody without incident.

Corporal Craig Douglass…

“Crimes against people are very urgent and we get there as soon as we can without putting others at risk.”

Jayden Rapheal John is now facing charges and was scheduled to appear in court this afternoon.