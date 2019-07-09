Four Cariboo golfers are taking part in the 117th BC Men’s Amateur that gets underway this morning at the Big Sky Golf Club in Pemberton.

Wyatt Brook from Williams Lake and Chris Seeley from the 108 Ranch are playing in the same group teeing off at 11-30.

Nolan Nichol from 100 Mile House has a 1-27 tee time this afternoon and Jay Scott, also from the 108, begins his first round at 2-21.

There will be a cut after tomorrow’s second round.