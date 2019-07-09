A Quesnel man has purchased the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s Kamloops Storm.

Tracy Mero and Parallel Storm Hockey Group Ltd have assumed full ownership of the club as of July 2nd.

The team played several games in Quesnel during the 2017-2018 season.

Matt Kolle, Governor, Business Manager, Hockey Operations Manager and General Manager, says they don’t have anything planned for this year…

“There was most definitely interest, I talked to the City of Quesnel, and we were excited for a possible return for this year, but with working on the agreement and working with the league for approval, we thought it best to kind of table it for this year. But most definitely in the future we would certainly look to have games in Quesnel.”

It was rumoured last year that the Storm could eventually be moved to Quesnel.

On possible expansion, Kolle does say that it is talked about in the league…

“I think it’s always talked about. When there are communities with hockey history and hockey passion out there, they need to have hockey teams. Now there is another one out there, Cranbrook is in the loop now, so as much as we’ve discussed Quesnel and Williams Lake, now there is a third team out there Cranbrook, that has huge hockey history that is going to want a team and should have a team.”

Kolle has pushed for expansion to Quesnel in the past but it was rejected by the Board of Governors.

Quesnel hasn’t had a junior hockey team since the BC Hockey League’s Millionaires moved to Chilliwack back in 2011.