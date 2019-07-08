There was a fatal accident north of Quesnel early this morning.

Corporal Mike Halskov, Media Relations with the RCMP’s E-Division, says it happened at around 5-45 on Highway 97 just south of Hush Lake and about 20 kilometers north of Quesnel.

He says a preliminary investigation indicates that a small Mazda sedan with two occupants went into the ditch and that a female passenger was ejected and subsequently succumbed to her injuries.

Halskov says the male driver has been taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is remains under investigation.

Highway 97 has been re-opened and is now down to single lane alternating traffic.