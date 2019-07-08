The Chilcotin River near Williams Lake is on flood watch after receiving about 75 millimeters of rainfall within the last three days.

A flood watch was issued Sunday morning for the Chilcotin River including its tributaries by the River Forecast Centre after the watershed rose at a rate of 60 centimeters over 24 hours.

The River Forecast Centre said it will continue to monitor the conditions and advises the public to stay clear of rapid running rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks.

More rain is expected.