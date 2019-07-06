Motorists will be able to use the new intersection at Toop Road in Williams Lake starting Monday.

“We are going to be opening up our Toop intersection. We’ve got the lighting systems installed there and that will be good to go on July 8th,” said safety coordinator site liaison for Peterson Contracting, Naomi Peterson.

“Also on July 8th we’re going to be closing the Carson intersection for construction, so we will have signage posted and the detours will be posted also on the message board so everyone knows to take that Toop intersection instead of Carson.”

Peterson added pedestrians are urged to exercise caution as they have a pretty deep excavation at the intersection at Carson and if possible to cross over at Toop.

She said the largest component of the project they are working on is installing a pedestrian underpass on Carson Drive.

“I’m pretty excited about it,” Peterson said.

“I think it’s going absolutely great. Everyone is working together and we’re getting it done. It’s super exciting and I’m seeing huge changes.”

The project is anticipated to be complete by the end of September early October.