Up to $4,000 in items are believed to be missing following what is being called a senseless break-in at Thunder Mountain Speedway in Williams Lake.

Volunteer Tim Westwick said it was pretty disheartening when he opened up his phone and saw photos from their President Bob Lowen.

“It looks like one of the main big steel backdoors to our concession and our tower was ripped right off, and it sounds like the culprits stole a bunch of food and freezers and an old mixing board for our PA system,” he said.

“It’s pretty disheartening for a non-profit society to get broken into like that. It’s the first time we’ve ever had a case like that up there.”

Westwick said RCMP have been notified and that it, unfortunately, sounds like there has been a series of thefts within the area.

The break-in is believed to have occurred sometime Thursday evening.

“We don’t race until our ironically called Christmas in July where we do a toy drive and a food drive for the Salvation Army,” Westwick said.

“So we’ve got about three weeks and we’ve got a pretty amazing group of executives at the club and an even stronger membership. I’m sure everyone will come together because that’s what racers do for one another, and we’ll work hard and do what we need to do to get ready for the races. We won’t let it hold us back.”