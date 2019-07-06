After being judged by their speech, talent, and knowledge, the Quesnel 2019 Leadership Ambassadors have been crowned.

Hailey Murray, Nalyssa Runge, and Sydney Williams were announced as the winners following Friday’s pageant.

Logistics Coordinator and former 2015 Princess, Maneesha Johal said they had decided to change the leadership program this year to having three ambassadors rather than one Miss Quesnel and two Quesnel princesses.

The leadership program was established as a community for young women in Quesnel in 1956. It’s designed to give youth the skills and confidence to achieve their goals while representing Quesnel in a positive manner.