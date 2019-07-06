Interior Health is using a new reporting tool for use in facility evacuations, and its all thanks to a 100 mile House resident.

Maxine Dillobough is a nursing unit assistant at the facilities in 100 Mile. During the 2017 wildfires she worked to gather information from many different sources on evacuated patients for the use of the facility the evacuees were sent.

Interior health says after the fires, she was instrumental in petitioning for the creation of the new reporting tool for use in evacuations of long term care facilities. The project is now in use with Interior Health.