A 34-year old woman, arrested during what Williams Lake RCMP called a multi layered drug trafficking operation in the city, has been ordered to stand trial.

Janine Emma Alphonse is due back in Supreme Court on November 18th of this year.

Alphonse is facing one count each of Trafficking a Controlled Substance and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Several other people were also arrested during a comprehensive investigation that involved several different police departments.

RCMP say there were multiple search warrants resulting in the seizure of cocaine and cash.