The BC Government’s online survey on whether the province should continue observing daylight saving time has had a huge response.

Just one week into the engagement, already more than 158,000 responses have been collected.

We found one of those people right here in the Cariboo who thought the questions were very interesting.

“I thought it was a good idea, I have always thought that we should standardize but the questions were interesting. They asked you if you would like to line up with, and they named some American states around us that have already changed plus all of Canada. Another question asked you would this be good for your personal time or your work time if it changed which I had to think about for a minute”.

The survey is available until 4 pm on July 19th and takes approximately five minutes to complete.

To complete the survey visit https://engage.gov.bc.ca/daylightsavingtime/