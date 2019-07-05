June of 2019 was a lot like June of 2018 when it comes to the Cariboo region’s unemployment rate.

Vincent Ferro, a Labour Market Anaylst with Stats Canada, goes over some of the numbers…

“It was a quiet month. The unemployment rate was 5.4 this June in the Cariboo region, not much change from a year ago. A year ago it was 5.5 percent, June 2018. There were 84,300 people working this June. A year ago it was 84,200.”

Ferro says a slight decline in retail and wholesale jobs were offset ironically by an increase in the number of people working in the Natural Resources sector.

People impacted by recent mill closures however, are not yet included in any of these numbers.

BC continues to have the lowest jobless rate in the country at 4.5 percent.

That was up from 4.3.