Enbridge will be venting natural gas from its pipeline Friday, July 5th.

Crews will be working near Green Lake, south of 100 Mile House doing maintenance on the line. Enbridge representative Jesse Semko says residents in the area may hear loud noise and smell gas as the line is vented, but there is no health risk or danger. The work will be done between 10 AM and 4 PM.

Semko said “Activities like this help to maintain a safe and reliable natural gas pipeline system, and we would like to apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to people and we appreciate their cooperation and understanding.”