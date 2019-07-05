A 20-year old Quesnel, the co-accused in a serious assault, remains in custody following a bail hearing.

Kelly Gerk is due back in court on July 16th.

Gerk and 20-year old Colten Wyatt Roy are both charged with Aggravated Assault and Assault with a Weapon in connection with an incident back on April 12th.

Roy is also charged with Assault and a Breach of Undertaking.

Quesnel RCMP say they received a report at around 4 a.m. of an injured man in the 500 block of Callanan Street.

Police say the man’s injuries were severe and he was rushed to local hospital before being transferred to a larger facility.