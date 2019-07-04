There’s a new accessible trail in the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

The Cariboo Regional District celebrated the grand opening of its latest new trail at Bull Canyon Provincial Park west of Alexis Creek by cutting a ribbon Wednesday.

“I think it’s just great,” Chair Margo Wagner told MyCaribooNow.

“Every time the CRD gets to participate with its partners in opening one of these trails it’s a great event. These wheelchair accessible trails it’s so important to all members because they’re used by able-bodied as well as people that have accessibility challenges, and also with my other hat on as chair of Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) it’s really great from that aspect too, so I’m really happy.”

The new one-kilometer trail travels through the forest with views of the glacial blue Chilcotin River and mountain bluffs.

“It is really great to work together on projects like this to make the beauty of the area available to people of all abilities. This will provide another tourism opportunity along the Highway 20 corridor and give people more of a reason to visit stop and experience the Chilcotin,” stated Rick Mumford, Alexis Creek Community Services and Development Society Chair in a news release.

“This trail has been a long time coming and now that it’s here it is going to be a great asset to everyone.”

The trail that has a gentle grade and one small hill was built in partnership with the CRD, Alexis Creek Community Services and Development Society, NDIT, BC Parks and the province.

BC Parks will provide ongoing management of the site.

“We look forward to having more in the future with working with BC Parks, NDIT, and all our other partners,” Wagner said.