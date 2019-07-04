The last Miss Quesnel and Princesses-(Photo provided by Ashley Schmidt)

The first successful candidates of the new Quesnel Ambassador Leadership Program will be announced tomorrow (July 5) night.

The two-day event starts tonight with the speech and talent show.

Maneesha Johal, the Logistics Coordinator and a former Princess back in 2015, talks about the change this year…

“Instead of the Miss Quesnel Self Development program, we’ve changed to the Quesnel Ambassador Leadership program. With that instead of having one Miss Quesnel and two Quesnel princesses, we’ve changed to having three Quesnel Ambassadors.”

There are six candidates this year.

Johal says they will be judged on a variety of things…

“Overall the girls get marked on their speech, talent, two impromptu questions and their knowledge, as well as a judge interview, and then everything will go accordingly at the pageant and we’ll present our winners on Friday.”

The pageant will take place tomorrow night at 7 o’clock at the Chuck Mobley Theatre which at Correlieu Secondary School.