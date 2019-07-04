Police are reaching out to the public following a homicide at the Toosey Reserve west of Williams Lake last month.

“The RCMP, Williams Lake General Investigative Section, and the North District Major Crime Unit continue to investigate this matter as a homicide and are looking to the public for some help,” said North District RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson.

“Although the police have spoken to numerous people in relation to this matter they’re asking anyone who has not yet spoken to police and has some information to call the Williams Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.”

First responders were called to the Toosey Reserve on Saturday, June 8 just after 6 pm and found a 33-year-old woman suffering from fatal injuries. Despite life-saving efforts, she could not be revived and died at the scene.

Saunderson said she did not have any further update on an initial news release that stated a local man was arrested at the scene for murder.

“We’d just like to remind the public that even if it feels like the information may be very small and insignificant to you it may be exactly what the police need,” she said.

“So we certainly urge anyone with any information to come forward and call the police.”