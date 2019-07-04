He’s only 13-years old and in the midst of launching his third children’s book that features a Cariboo community.

Nathan McTaggart’s latest creation Brandy and her Super Hero’ is about a dog that gets separated from her family during a forest fire in the Williams Lake area then winds up saving two stranded firefighters.

Nathan’s dad Keven explains how the Cariboo was chosen as a backdrop for his son’s latest book.

“A couple of years ago he was at a hockey camp and he met a fellow there from Williams Lake who was displaced because of the forest fires, that’s why he was down in Coquitlam,” he said.

“So when we decided to write a book about the forest fires Nathan thought that it would be cool to include Williams Lake because of that person being displaced”.

Nathan and his father Keven will be on a ten-day book tour stopping in Williams Lake on July 9th to meet the Mayor and the Fire Chief at City Hall.

Net proceeds of this book will be donated to Fire Fighters Without Borders Canada and Pacific Assistance Dogs Society.

Over the last two years, they’ve donated $2500 to the BC Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund and over two thousand dollars to other deserving charities.