Two veteran members of the 108 volunteer fire department were honoured on Canada day.

In recognition of their over 30 years of service to the community, Terry Capnerhurst and Larry Knudsen were presented with handmade plaques and axes recognizing their long service by Fire chief Chris Haddad and Area CRD director Al Richmond.

Richmond said at the presentation, “ Thank you so much for your years of service to the 108, and your commitment to our community and the fire department, and for keeping our lives and our homes just a little bit safer.”

The awards were presented at the Canada day opening ceremonies at the 108 Heritage site.