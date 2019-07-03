(Files by Cole Kelly)

Human remains that were found on the outskirts of Prince George last week belong to a man who was reported missing in May.

A member of the public was walking near the community of Miworth on June 24th, approximately 15 kilometres west of downtown PG, when the remains were found and reported to police.

They have now been identified as Brent Allan Fulljames, a 32-year-old man that was last seen in the Prince George area on May 20th and was reported as missing to RCMP four days later.

The death of Fulljames is considered suspicious and the RCMP’s Serious Crime Section are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about his death or his where-a-bouts around Monday May 20th, 2019, are asked to please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.