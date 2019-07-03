Gas leak at McDonald's in Quesnel (GHenderson_MyCaribooNow.com-staff)

The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department and Fortis Gas were called to the restaurant this morning.

Ron Richert is the Assistant Fire Chief with the Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department…

“At approximately 10-28 am we were dispatched to a HASMAT natural gas leak on Northstar Road. Upon arrival crews noticed at the McDonald’s restaurant that a gas line outside of the drive-thru area was leaking natural gas into the atmosphere.”

Richert confirms that a vehicle struck the gas line.

Here he describes what happened next…

“Basically the restaurant staff, the fire department and the Quesnel RCMP assisted in evacuating the restaurant and area around McDonald’s.”

Fortis crews quickly arrived on scene and repaired the meter.

The restaurant has now re-opened.