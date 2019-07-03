Update 12:13 pm: Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron says 36-year-old Kimberaly Johnson has been located and is safe.

Previous story: Woman believed to be in Williams Lake area reported missing

The Williams Lake RCMP is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a woman not seen by her family since late May.

36-year-old Kimberaly Johnson is described as an Indigenous female, five foot one, and 130 pounds.

“Johnson is believed to be in the Williams Lake area although has not been seen by her family since late May,” Cst. Cory Quewezance said.

Williams Lake RCMP ask anyone who may have any information regarding the location of Johnson to contact them at (250) 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.