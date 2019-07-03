Tl’etinqox Elementary School in Alexis Creek got a little closer to turning their play space dreams into reality.

After British Columbians cast nearly 200,000 votes, the school will be receiving $20,000 as one of three BCAA Play Here runners-up.

“Congratulations to our BCAA Play Here winners. The passion that our finalists have for their communities shows that great play spaces aren’t just for kids, they impact entire communities,” said Shawn Pettipas, BCAA’s director of Community Engagement.

“Our new runners-up cash prizes mean we can help all six of these very deserving communities get closer to turning their play space dreams into reality.”

As winners in the BCAA Play Here, Black Creek Community Centre Playground, Oliver Small Wheels Playground, and Sayward School Playground will each receive $100,000 to revitalize their playgrounds.

The Beehive at South Canoe Elementary in Salmon Arm will receive $30,000 with the Mediated Learning Academy in Coquitlam receiving $10,000.

BCAA said it will work closely with the three winning $100,000 finalists in the next few months on customized designs and plans to give each community their own unique play area. Remaining finalists including Tl’etinqox School will receive their cash prizes when they’re ready to progress their play projects.

Now in its fourth year, BCAA Play Here is a community investment program that delivers revitalized play spaces to underserved B.C. communities.