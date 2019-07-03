Canada’s passport tied for 16th in the world for easiest access to other countries

The Canadian passport is tied with the U.S. and U.K. on the power scale. It’s actually a seven-way draw for 16th overall on the latest Henley Passport index update. It ranks nations based on how many countries their passport allows them to access visa-free. Japan and Singapore are at the top, with Iraq and Afghanistan at the bottom.

PEI bans plastics bags, for the most part

The smallest province is trying to make a big impact on the environment. Prince Edward Island has become the first to completely ban all single-use plastic bags. It came into effect on Canada Day and now offers paper bags or reusable ones. There are exceptions for some products though, and businesses can distribute the rest of their current stock.

Cockroaches becoming immune to pesticides

As if cockroaches weren’t bad enough, now they are becoming almost impossible to kill. A study by Purdue University found the German cockroach species are being born with immunities to pesticides and passing them on to their offspring. It also found using different brands at once actually helped develop their immunities and increased their numbers.