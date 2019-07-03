It may have seemed like we got a lot of rain last month, but the numbers don’t add up.

Bobby Sehkon, a Meteorologist with Environment Canada, says Quesnel only received 24 millimeters of rain, which was well below the average of 66.4.

He says there was a lot more precipitation in Williams Lake however…

“For Williams Lake we were pretty much at the average for precipitation for the month at about 57.3 millimeters. That was due mainly to the fact that on June 28th we had a system move through where precipitation was mainly over the Williams Lake area and they ended up getting a lot more that day than Quesnel did, so for that reason that ended up bringing Williams Lake’s precipitation total close to average for the month.”

Sehkon says Williams Lake had about 23 millimeters of rain fall that day.